Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Good to go Friday
Carter (knee) is available to play Friday against the Clippers.
As expected, Carter has been cleared to play after entering the day with a probable tag. In his last four games before the All-Star break, Carter posted averages of 2.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 16.8 minutes.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...