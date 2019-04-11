Carter scored a game-high 32 points (10-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 132-117 win over the warriors.

Golden State wasn't exactly putting their best lineup on the court, and Carter took full advantage, posting the best numbers of his brief NBA career. The 23-year-old will head into next season looking to win a spot on the Grizzlies' bench behind Mike Conley -- assuming the veteran point guard isn't traded away -- and Delon Wright.

