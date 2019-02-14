Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Logs 15 minutes in loss
Carter tallied three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 15 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 122-110 loss to the Bulls.
Since playing 34 minutes in a spot start for an injured Mike Conley on Feb. 1, Carter has faded back into a bench role and now looks to be third on the depth chart at point guard with Delon Wright in the fold. Carter's ability to swing between both backcourt spots should continue to keep him in the rotation on an ongoing basis, but he's still only averaging 13.8 minutes per game since moving back to the second unit.
