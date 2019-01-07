Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Named backup to Conley
Coach JB Bickerstaff said Carter (knee) is the backup point guard to Mike Conley moving forward, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Carter has seemingly jumped Shelvin Mack -- who has played just four minutes over the past two games -- on the depth chart. In seven games for the Grizzlies this season, the rookie is averaging 3.4 points, 1.4 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 14.4 minutes. Carter remains questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right knee soreness.
