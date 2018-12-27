Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Now ruled out vs. Cavs
Correcting a previous not, Carter (illness) will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Carter was originally declared active, but he will now be a late scratch from the lineup Wednesday. Carter's absence, however, will not have an impact on head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.
