Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Participating in summer league
Carter is on the Grizzlies' summer league roster.
The 32nd overall pick in the 2018 Draft out of West Virginia, Carter had a relatively small role for the Grizzlies last season, totaling 577 minutes. He's primarily known for his defensive upside, and it's possible Carter will be using summer league to work on his offense.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Huge performance in finale•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Plays 10 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Recalled from G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to Hustle•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Scores 15 points in 12 minutes•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...