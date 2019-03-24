Carter contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two assists in 10 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carter has logged 26 minutes across the last two contests, and he has earned double-digit minutes in each of his four appearances here in March. Even so, Carter isn't reliable enough for most formats given that he's not consistently part of the rotation.

