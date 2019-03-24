Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Plays 10 minutes in Saturday's loss
Carter contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two assists in 10 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.
Carter has logged 26 minutes across the last two contests, and he has earned double-digit minutes in each of his four appearances here in March. Even so, Carter isn't reliable enough for most formats given that he's not consistently part of the rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Recalled from G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to Hustle•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Scores 15 points in 12 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Recalled from G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Dispatched to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Returns from G League•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.