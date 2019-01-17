Carter posted eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 111-101 loss to the Bucks.

The Bucks turned the game into a runaway victory in the third quarter, which opened up extra run for Carter and the Grizzlies' other second-unit options. The rookie had actually started in place of Kyle Anderson (ankle) in the Grizzlies' previous contest Monday in Houston, but moved to the bench in favor of Justin Holiday. Carter outplayed Holiday on Wednesday and could end up taking on the brunt of the available minutes opened up by Anderson's absence even if he continues to stick in a bench role.