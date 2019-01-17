Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Plays well off bench
Carter posted eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 111-101 loss to the Bucks.
The Bucks turned the game into a runaway victory in the third quarter, which opened up extra run for Carter and the Grizzlies' other second-unit options. The rookie had actually started in place of Kyle Anderson (ankle) in the Grizzlies' previous contest Monday in Houston, but moved to the bench in favor of Justin Holiday. Carter outplayed Holiday on Wednesday and could end up taking on the brunt of the available minutes opened up by Anderson's absence even if he continues to stick in a bench role.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...