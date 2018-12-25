Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Probable Wednesday
Carter (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs.
Carter is battling an illness, but he's trending in the right direction and should be available off bench Wednesday, should the Grizzlies call his number. The rookie did not play in Sunday's win over the Lakers and saw only three minutes of action Friday in Sacramento.
