Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Questionable for Monday
Carter is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans with right knee soreness.
Carter was recalled from the G-League on Friday, and saw 23 minutes in Saturday's game against the Spurs. It's unclear when he suffered the injury or how severe the injury is, but more information on his status should come out following Monday's morning shoot-around.
