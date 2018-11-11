Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Reassigned to G League
Carter was reassigned to the G League on Sunday.
Carter will rejoin the Memphis Hustle for Sunday's matchup with the Austin Spurs. The rookie out of West Virginia is yet to make an impact at the NBA level this season.
