Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Recalled by Grizz
Carter was recalled by the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Carter went through shootaround with the Grizzlies, but he'll head back to the Memphis Hustle for a practice in the afternoon before rejoining the Grizzlies in advance of Saturday night's matchup with the Sixers. The rookie out of West Virginia is yet to play an NBA minute this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...