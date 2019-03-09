Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Recalled from G League
Carter was recalled from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Saturday.
Carter has been bouncing back and forth between the Hustle and Grizzlies' roster in recent weeks. He will now be available for Sunday's matchup with the Magic.
