The Grizzlies have recalled Carter from the Memphis Hustle for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Carter was assigned to the G League a little over a week ago, but he could make his NBA debut at home against the Wizards. The 23-year-old guard may not receive much playing time during his latest stint with Memphis, as he figures to spend the majority of his rookie season developing his skills with the Hustle.

