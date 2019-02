The Grizzlies recalled Carter from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday.

Carter played in the Hustle's 122-113 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, finishing with 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block in 36 minutes. He joined the Grizzlies for morning shootaround and will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, but it's unlikely he'll be included in the rotation after playing three total minutes between Memphis' last three contests.