Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Scores 11 points in debut
Carter produced 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 loss to the Rockets.
Carter made his season debut for the Grizzlies on Saturday, scoring 11 points and adding a pair of steals. He has battled knee soreness across the first two months of the season but played well here. He certainly has a case to be a regular part of the rotation based on this performance but we would need to see a lot more to consider him valuable in any format.
