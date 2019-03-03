Carter accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.

Carter amassed career highs in points and made threes while matching his career best block total. This is just the second time this season that Carter has reached double figures in scoring, though the 23-year-old rookie could be in line to earn a more consistent role down the stretch.