Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Scores five points in Tuesday's loss
Carter supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.
Carter struggled from an efficiency standpoint while failing to make much of an impact in his debut. Moreover, the rookie should not yet be expected to contribute on a consistent basis, as he is more than likely behind Mike Conley, Shelvin Mack, and Andrew Harrison in the point guard rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Good to go for camp•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Suffers 'freak' thumb injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Posts team-high 26 points in impressive start•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Solid in Sunday's summer league loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.