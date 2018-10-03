Carter supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Rockets.

Carter struggled from an efficiency standpoint while failing to make much of an impact in his debut. Moreover, the rookie should not yet be expected to contribute on a consistent basis, as he is more than likely behind Mike Conley, Shelvin Mack, and Andrew Harrison in the point guard rotation.