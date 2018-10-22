Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Sent to G League
Carter was assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Monday.
The second-round pick had an excellent college career at West Virginia, but he doesn't look to be in the Grizzlies' short-term plans, and he'll likely spend much of his rookie season developing in the G League. Known as one of the better on-ball defenders in the country over the last few seasons, Carter doesn't necessarily profile as a future NBA starter, but his physicality and effort on defense could enable him to work his way into the rotation in the future.
