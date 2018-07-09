Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Solid in Sunday's summer league loss
Carter generated 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during the Grizzlies' 86-56 loss to the Magic in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.
After a paltry two-point effort in the Grizzlies' Vegas opener, Carter bounced back with a much more productive performance Sunday. The 2018 second-round pick will look to continue sharpening his shot, considering he also posted a mediocre 38.0 percent success rate in three games of Utah Summer League play prior to arriving in the Nevada desert.
