Carter generated 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during the Grizzlies' 86-56 loss to the Magic in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

After a paltry two-point effort in the Grizzlies' Vegas opener, Carter bounced back with a much more productive performance Sunday. The 2018 second-round pick will look to continue sharpening his shot, considering he also posted a mediocre 38.0 percent success rate in three games of Utah Summer League play prior to arriving in the Nevada desert.