Carter will start Friday against the Hornets.

With Mike Conley (knee) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) sidelined, Shelvin Mack and Jevon Carter will occupy Memphis' starting backcourt. It will mark Carter's third start of his career, and in his two prior starts, the rookie averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist across 20.5 minutes.