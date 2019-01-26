Carter will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Pacers, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.

With Garrett Temple (shoulder) expected to be out one-to-two weeks, Carter will start in his stead. It will mark the second start of his career. When seeing at least 20 minutes, the rookie is averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals.