Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Still dealing with sore knee
Carter is still battling soreness in his right knee.
The rookie is expected to return to basketball activities within the next week, but it's unclear when he could be back on the floor in game action. Carter is yet to play in a game for Memphis, but he's spent considerable time with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate.
