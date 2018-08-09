Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Suffers 'freak' thumb injury
Carter, during a workout Wednesday, suffered a ligament rupture when his right thumb got caught in an opposing player's jersey, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
A full recovery is anticipated for Carter, with a timetable for a return expected to be set following surgery. The 32nd overall pick in this year's draft, Carter isn't expected to play a big role in the team's rotation considering the presence of Mike Conley, Shelvin Mack and Andrew Harrison. But, his high-level defense should get him on the court for stretches. Though he's expected to play this season, he'll lose significant development time during training camp.
