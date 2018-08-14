Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Undergoes surgery Tuesday
Carter underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
News broke last week that Carter suffered the "freak" injury when his thumb got caught in an opposing player's jersey. Following surgery, the medical staff re-iterated that a full recovery is expected. A timetable for his return has not been announced, but updates will be provided as he continues to reach milestones in his recovery.
