Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Will be available
Carter (illness) will play Wednesday against the Cavs, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.
Carter was dealing with an illness earlier in the week but he'll be an option off the bench Wednesday, should J.B. Bickerstaff need him. The rookie did not play Sunday against the Lakers and saw only three minutes Friday in Sacramento.
