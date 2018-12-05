Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Active Wednesday
Noah is active for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports reports.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff stated that Noah would be active for Wednesday tilt with the Clippers although added that he wasn't certain Noah would see the court. The veteran center has yet to play this year, and only managed to appear in seven games last year, averaging 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 5.7 minutes. Noah was acquired early last week by the Grizzlies after being waived by the Knicks midway through November.
