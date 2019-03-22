Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Added to injury report Friday
Noah is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to right knee soreness.
It's unclear exactly when Noah picked up the injury or how severe it is, but it looks like there is a chance the veteran big man isn't active for Friday's contest. Should Noah be held out, Ivan Rabb would be in line for additional frontcourt minutes off the bench.
