Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Another solid line in loss
Noah totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
Noah turned back time for the second straight night, delivering yet another impressive stat line. With Jaren Jackson (thigh) sidelined for the foreseeable future and the team's depth down low lacking, Noah seems destined to continue earning decent minutes.
