Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Available in emergency
Noah (heel) will be available to play in an "emergency" situation Thursday against the Thunder, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Noah is still dealing with a sore right heel, but he's apparently healthy enough to play Thursday if needed. The Grizzlies are currently working with a depleted group of players following a pair of trades, so there's a chance Noah sees the court.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...