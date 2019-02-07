Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Available in emergency

Noah (heel) will be available to play in an "emergency" situation Thursday against the Thunder, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Noah is still dealing with a sore right heel, but he's apparently healthy enough to play Thursday if needed. The Grizzlies are currently working with a depleted group of players following a pair of trades, so there's a chance Noah sees the court.

