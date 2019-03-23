Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Available to play Saturday

Noah (knee) has been upgraded to active for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Noah missed Friday's game against Orlando due to soreness in his right knee. He'll likely slot back into his bench role in which he's averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 16.7 minutes per game this year.

