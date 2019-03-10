Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Back to bench
Noah will revert back to a bench role Sunday against Orlando.
Noah got the start Friday night against Utah, but Bruno Caboclo will get the nod over Noah on Sunday. He's averaging 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his previous five contests off the bench.
