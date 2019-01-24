Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Back with Grizzlies
Noah (personal) participated in Thursday's practice, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Noah has been out for the last three games while he attended to a personal matter, but with the big man back with the team and practicing Thursday, it looks like he'll be active for Friday's matchup with the Kings.
