Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Big double-double in victory

Noah finished with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 victory over the Pelicans.

Noah turned back the clock Saturday, ending the game with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jaren Jackson was in early foul trouble and Jonas Valanciunas was not in the rotation, meaning Noah saw additional playing time. As soon as Valanciunas is in the rotation, Noah is going to likely be an irregular part of the rotation.