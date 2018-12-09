Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play Saturday
Noah (back) is available Saturday against the Lakers.
Noah was previously probable due to a sore back, but is feeling well enough to take the floor. Through two games as a member of the Grizzlies, he's totaled 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 30 minutes.
