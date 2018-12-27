Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play Wednesday
Noah (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Noah has been absent for the last three games while nursing a sore right heel, but the veteran big man will be back in action Wednesday. Noah has averaged 14.4 points per game off the bench since signing with the Grizzlies.
