Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Double-double and four dimes in win
Noah provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Lakers.
Noah's spectacular run continues, as he's averaging 17.3 points (on 57.7 percent from the field) to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, 0.7 steals in 25.7 minutes across the last three tilts. Despite the presence of Jonas Valanciunas, Noah is earning plenty of minutes and figures to continue splitting time with him while Jaren Jackson (thigh) is out for at least the next few weeks.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.