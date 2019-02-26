Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Double-double and four dimes in win

Noah provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Lakers.

Noah's spectacular run continues, as he's averaging 17.3 points (on 57.7 percent from the field) to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, 0.7 steals in 25.7 minutes across the last three tilts. Despite the presence of Jonas Valanciunas, Noah is earning plenty of minutes and figures to continue splitting time with him while Jaren Jackson (thigh) is out for at least the next few weeks.