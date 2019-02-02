Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Double-doubles off bench

Noah scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and collected 11 rebounds along with two assists and a block in 22 minutes Friday against the Hornets.

Noah finished in double figures for the first time in nearly two months, and he notched his first double-double of the 2018-19 season. With the Grizzlies playing short-handed due to injuries, Noah could continue to see more run than usual in the next few contests.