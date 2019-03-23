Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Expected back Saturday

Noah (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.

Noah was held out of the Grizzlies' last game with some minor soreness in his right knee, but all indications are that he'll be back in action Saturday. Over his last five games, the veteran is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks in 22.2 minutes.