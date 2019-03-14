Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Flirts with double-double
Noah produced 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 loss to the Hawks.
Noah has now averaged 11.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last 10 games, solid numbers for someone who has just started to earn around 20 minutes per contest. He should continue to spell Jonas Valanciunas off the bench, which can have playing time benefits, given Valanciunas doesn't play extensive minutes every night.
