Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Game-time call vs. Cleveland

Noah (heel) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

Noah has been sidelined for the last three outings due to right heel soreness, and it looks like the big man will test out the injury in pregame warmups before the team makes a final decision on his status Wednesday night.

