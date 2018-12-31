Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Good to go Monday
Noah (heel) is available to play Monday against the Rockets.
As expected, Noah is good to go Monday after entering the day with a probable tag. Through 10 games with the Grizzlies, Noah is averaging just 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Probable Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Probable Saturday vs. Boston•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Game-time call vs. Cleveland•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...