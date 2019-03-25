Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Officially out
Noah (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.
This update isn't surprising, as Noah was previously listed as doubtful on the Grizzlies' injury report with a knee injury. He'll be evaluated on a daily basis leading up to Wednesday's clash with Golden State.
