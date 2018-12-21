Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Officially questionable for Friday
Noah (heel) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against the Kings.
Noah was held out of Wednesday's contest due to right heel soreness, although he could make his return to the court in Sacramento. He'll likely test it out in pregame warmups before a decision on his availability is made.
