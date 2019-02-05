Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Out Tuesday

Noah (heel) is out Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Heel soreness will prevent the veteran from taking the floor, and the Grizzlies will have a thin frontcourt considering Marc Gasol, due to heavy trade rumors, will also be sitting out. JaMychal Green (knee) will not play, either. So Jaren Jackson, Ivan Rabb and Bruno Caboclo should all see expanded roles.