Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Out Tuesday
Noah (heel) is out Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Heel soreness will prevent the veteran from taking the floor, and the Grizzlies will have a thin frontcourt considering Marc Gasol, due to heavy trade rumors, will also be sitting out. JaMychal Green (knee) will not play, either. So Jaren Jackson, Ivan Rabb and Bruno Caboclo should all see expanded roles.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable with sore heel•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 21 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Back with Grizzlies•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Remains out Monday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...