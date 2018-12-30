Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's loss
Noah had four points (1-3 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Celtics.
Noah posted essentially the same unspectacular stat line that he did in Wednesday's return to the lineup, this following the same heel injury that had him listed as probable heading into this matchup. Noah has proven willing to play through pain in the past, but he's nothing more than a dart throw in daily leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Probable Saturday vs. Boston•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Game-time call vs. Cleveland•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Questionable with sore heel•
-
Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...