Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's loss

Noah had four points (1-3 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Celtics.

Noah posted essentially the same unspectacular stat line that he did in Wednesday's return to the lineup, this following the same heel injury that had him listed as probable heading into this matchup. Noah has proven willing to play through pain in the past, but he's nothing more than a dart throw in daily leagues.