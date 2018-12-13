Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 13 minutes in Wednesday's win
Noah tallied four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 92-83 win over the Trail Blazers.
Noah has logged between 13 and 19 minutes in all five appearances thus far this season, serving as a capable fill-in who fits the team's style. Nevertheless, Noah is merely a backup center who provides depth and toughness at the position.
