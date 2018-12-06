Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 13 minutes in Wednesday's win
Noah finished with four points (2-5 FG) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 win over the Clippers.
Noah made his Grizzlies and season debut in this one, appearing in his first game since Jan. 23. The 33-year-old center is on his last legs, and having averaged 5.7 minutes per game in only seven showings last season, it'd be wise to temper expectations. Noah fits the identity of the team, but he's merely a backup big man.
