Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 21 minutes in Friday's loss

Noah pitched in seven points (1-4 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Kings.

Noah returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a personal matter and earned a season high minute total. With Jaren Jackson and Marc Gasol both dealing with foul trouble, the combination of Noah and JaMychal Green ended up seeing almost as much time as the starters. With that being said, Green is the more appealing option between the two reserve big men.