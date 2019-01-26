Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays 21 minutes in Friday's loss
Noah pitched in seven points (1-4 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Kings.
Noah returned to the lineup following a three-game absence due to a personal matter and earned a season high minute total. With Jaren Jackson and Marc Gasol both dealing with foul trouble, the combination of Noah and JaMychal Green ended up seeing almost as much time as the starters. With that being said, Green is the more appealing option between the two reserve big men.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....