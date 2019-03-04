Grizzlies' Joakim Noah: Plays ahead of Rabb at center

Noah was held to two points (1-5 FG), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 99-95 loss to the Thunder.

Noah saw his run of five straight double-digit scoring performances come to an end with his blistering shooting from the field over that stretch (58.5 percent) finally coming to an end. Despite the dud outing, Noah's excellent numbers of late look like they'll be enough to keep him ahead of Ivan Rabb for the backup minutes at center behind starter Jonas Valanciunas. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff excluded Rabb from the rotation Sunday.